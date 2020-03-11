Suns' Devin Booker: One assist shy of double-double

Booker notched 29 points (9-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss at Portland.

Booker has always been one of the most reliable, accurate scorers in the league, but his shots hasn't fallen at a consistent rate over the last few games and he's hitting "just" 41.7 percent of his field goals in his last 12 games. One positive aspect is his development as a playmaker, however, as Booker is averaging 7.7 assists per game while hitting double-digit dimes four times during that same 12-game stretch.