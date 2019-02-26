Suns' Devin Booker: One dime shy of double-double
Booker tallied 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 124-121 win over the Heat.
Booker has connected on just 14-of-39 field goal attempts during the last two games. However, he continues to deliver elite production in terms of scoring, assists, and threes. The 22-year-old guard remains the team's primary creator, plus he finished February with his best monthly rebounding average (5.9 per game) across seven appearances.
