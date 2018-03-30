Suns' Devin Booker: Out again Friday vs. Rockets
Booker (hand) will be held out of Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
For Booker, Friday will mark a seventh consecutive absence as he continues to nurse a sprained right hand. While the Suns are at the forefront of the league's race to the bottom, Booker's injury is believed to be legitimate, and the hope is that he'll be able to return to action sometime next week. His next opportunity will come Sunday in Oakland.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.