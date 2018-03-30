Suns' Devin Booker: Out again Friday vs. Rockets

Booker (hand) will be held out of Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

For Booker, Friday will mark a seventh consecutive absence as he continues to nurse a sprained right hand. While the Suns are at the forefront of the league's race to the bottom, Booker's injury is believed to be legitimate, and the hope is that he'll be able to return to action sometime next week. His next opportunity will come Sunday in Oakland.

