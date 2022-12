Booker (groin) will not play Tuesday versus the Wizards.

Booker's absence is hardly unexpected 24 hours after he was ruled out of Monday's contest with the same issue. On the plus side, Booker was initially listed as questionable for Monday's tilt, seemingly suggesting he's not in line for a particularly lengthy absence. The star guard's next opportunity to suit up surfaces Friday versus the Grizzlies, while his absence Tuesday should open more minutes for Landry Shamet and Damion Lee.