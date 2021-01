Booker (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker's absence will mark his fourth straight due to a nagging hamstring issue. Langston Galloway and E'Twaun Moore were the prime beneficiaries of him being sidelined in Thursday's victory over the Warriors. The star guard's next chance to return will be Monday in a rematch with the Mavs.