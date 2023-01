The Suns announced Wednesday that Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated in a week, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker is progressing in his recovery from a left groin strain, but coach Monty Williams said Sunday that the 26-year-old still has "a lot of boxes to check" before he's in the mix to return to game action. Booker will be out until at least early February, but it's certainly possible that he's forced to miss even more time given Williams' update over the weekend.