Booker (groin) is out for at least four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After missing three straight games, Booker attempted to play through the injury Christmas Day against the Nuggets but lasted just four minutes. Now the team will be more cautious with its star guard, opting to sit him out for a month-plus. Phoenix has proven capable of succeeding despite injuries to key players in the past, but it's still a massive blow to a team looking to reach the top of the Western Conference and compete for an NBA title. In Booker's absence, more minutes should remain available for Landry Shamet, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton should also continue seeing more usage. On a positive note, it appears that Cameron Johnson (knee) could return before Booker, which could give the Suns a jolt.