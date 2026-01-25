Booker will be reevaluated in one week for a right ankle injury that he sustained during the Suns' 110-103 loss to the Hawks on Friday, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

Booker sustained the injury during the third quarter of Friday's loss and was spotted with crutches following the game. He was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat and looks to be out of action for at least the coming week, with a possible return taking place in early February. Collin Gillespie, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin are in line for expanded roles for as long as Booker is sidelined.