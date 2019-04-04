Suns' Devin Booker: Out for season
Booker (ankle) will be shut down for the final three games of the season, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
Booker suffered a nasty sprained ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Jazz. He had just been turning things up a notch, scoring at least 48 points in each of the prior three games. Overall, Booker will end his fourth season in the league with career-highs in points (26.6), assists (6.8) and field-goal percentage (46.7). For the final three games of the 2018-19 season, Troy Daniels, Jamal Crawford and Jimmer Fredette could see expanded roles.
