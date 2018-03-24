Suns' Devin Booker: Out once again

Booker (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

As anticipated, Booker will remain out for a fourth consecutive game while nursing a sprained hand. The hope, according to interim coach Jay Triano, is that Booker will be able to practice Sunday and return to action Monday against Boston.

