Booker (hamsting) won't play in Saturday's game against Denver, Brendon Kleen of Locked on Suns reports.

As expected, Booker will have to sit this one out after injuring his hamstring late into Friday's win. The Suns' next contest isn't until Wednesday, so Booker should have a few days off to rest up and possibly return to the court then. The former Kentucky Wildcat hasn't been given a definite timetable yet, thus signifying that he'll likely be day-to-day moving forward. In Booker's absence, Jevon Carter, Langston Galloway and E'Twaun Moore are all candidates to see extra minutes.