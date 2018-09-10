Suns' Devin Booker: Out six weeks following surgery

Booker underwent successful surgery Monday to repair the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint in his right hand and is expected to need six weeks to make a full recovery.

It was reported over the weekend that Booker needed surgery on his hand, so this latest update doesn't come as a huge surprise. However, it does provide us with a concrete timetable for his return and the six weeks means there's a good chance he's unable to take the floor for the Suns' opener scheduled for Oct. 17 against the Mavericks. Still, if he progresses as expected, it doesn't sound like Booker will miss more than a few games, so it shouldn't have a drastic impact on his value come draft day and he'll remain one of the top-tier shooting guards in the league.