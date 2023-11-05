The Suns have ruled Booker out for Sunday's game against the Pistons with a right calf strain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker had previously missed the front leg of the Suns' back-to-back set Saturday in Philadelphia with a listed left ankle sprain, but he's apparently now tending to a different injury ahead of Sunday's game. Though Suns head coach Frank Vogel expressed optimism Saturday that Booker could be available for the second game of the back-to-back, the new diagnosis for the star guard's injury perhaps puts him at risk of missing additional time beyond Sunday. Bradley Beal (back) has also been ruled out and will have to wait to make his Suns debut, so look for Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen to serve as Phoenix's starters in the backcourt once again Sunday.