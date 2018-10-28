Suns' Devin Booker: Out Sunday

Booker (hamstring) has been ruled out Sunday against the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker will be missing his second consecutive game in as many days as he tries to heal his lingering left hamstring strain that he suffered during Wednesday's contest. With the absence of Booker, teammates Josh Jackson and Jamal Crawford are two players that may see increased minutes at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

