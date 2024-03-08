Suns head coach Frank Vogel labeled Booker (ankle) as day-to-day Tuesday, and the point guard could return to action as soon as Saturday's game versus Boston, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Booker was facing a 7-to-10-day recovery timeline for the sprained right ankle he suffered late in Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Rockets, but Rankin relays that the Suns are anticipating that Booker will be able to return to action within a 5-to-14-day window. Booker will be sidelined for a third straight game Thursday versus Toronto, but he might be ready to go Saturday if he's able to practice Friday in some capacity. Royce O'Neale has logged 30-plus minutes in a starting role in the Suns' last two contests but will likely head back to the bench once Booker is back in the fold.