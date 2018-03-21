Suns' Devin Booker: Out Tuesday vs. Pistons

Booker (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker attempted to go through pregame warmups with the hope of taking the court for Tuesday's contest, but with no reason to rush him back and potentially aggravate the injury, he'll get the night off. With T.J. Warren (knee) also out, the Suns will be extremely shorthanded, so look for guys like Elfrid Payton and Josh Jackson to lead the charge offensively. Troy Daniels is the top candidate to take Booker's spot in the top unit.