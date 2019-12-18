Suns' Devin Booker: Out Tuesday
Booker (forearm) won't play Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
As expected, Booker will miss his third straight game as he continues to work back from a bruised right forearm. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Friday against the Thunder.
