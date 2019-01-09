Suns' Devin Booker: Out vs. Kings

Booker (back) is out Tuesday against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Booker will be sidelined while dealing with back spasms. De'Anthony Melton, Kelly Oubre, Jamal Crawford and Josh Jackson could all see extra time on the floor as a result of Booker's absence.

