Suns' Devin Booker: Out Wednesday vs. Clippers

Booker (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has missed the last five games with a sprained right hand and was also held out of practice Tuesday, so this doesn't come as a huge surprise overall. With T.J. Warren (knee) also out, the Suns should turn to Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels to fill in as starters on the wing again. The Suns have yet to provide any sort of timetable for Booker, but a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming until he's able to log a full practice. His next shot to take the court will be Friday against the Rockets.