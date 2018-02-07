Suns' Devin Booker: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs

Booker (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker came into Wednesday with a doubtful designation, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll be missing a second consecutive game, but the hope is that Booker will then be able to return ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets. Look for Tyler Ulis to start at point guard once again in his place after tallying eight points, seven assists and one rebound across 30 minutes in relief Tuesday. Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels should continue to see added run as well.