Booker supplied 34 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-15 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Nets.

Wednesday marked the first time this season that Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have been on the court together for Phoenix, though the trio fell just short of a victory against a balanced Brooklyn club. Among the Suns' three stars, Booker shined the brightest, leading the team with 34 points (on an efficient 9-for-15 mark from the field and 14-for-15 effort from the charity stripe) and 12 dimes. Booker has been red hot of late, averaging 31.3 points on 59.6 percent shooting from the field over his past three games.