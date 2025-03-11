Booker totaled 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

Booker finished second in scoring for the Suns and also posted a loaded line in other categories, but his efforts weren't enough and Phoenix continued its trend of alternating wins and losses since the end of the All-Star break, although overall the team continues to trend in the wrong direction. Booker has been consistent over that stretch, though. He's averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in 11 outings since the end of the break, with the Suns going 4-7 in that span.