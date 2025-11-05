Booker posted 38 points (13-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Warriors.

Booker delivered a game- and season-high 38 points en route to his sixth 30-plus-point performance through eight regular-season games, albeit in a losing effort. Although he struggled from three-point range in the loss, the star guard has still shot 46.2 percent from beyond the arc over his last five appearances. During that span, Booker has attempted at least 23 shots in four contests and should continue to see heavy usage, especially with Jalen Green (hamstring) sidelined.