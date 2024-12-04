Booker finished with 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 win over San Antonio.

Booker got into high gear and picked up the slack after Kevin Durant (ankle) left the game in the second quarter. Durant went to the locker room under his own power, which suggests that his injury isn't serious. Booker is a consistent source of production, but he may experience an uptick if Durant misses another game.