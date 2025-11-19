Booker closed with 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 win over Portland.

Booker didn't need to do much against the short-handed Trail Blazers, and he ceded all fourth-quarter minutes to Collin Gillespie with the game well in hand. Booker took some time to get going, but he turned on the gas with 10 points and two rebounds in the second quarter.