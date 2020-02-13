Suns' Devin Booker: Paces team with 27 points
Booker finished with 27 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over Golden State.
Booker bounced back after a poor shooting night Monday, dropping a team-high 27 points. Booker has, for the most part, been a pillar of consistency this season and has been a borderline first-round player in eight-category leagues. As is typically the case with the Booker, there is an element of risk given the fact the Suns are unlikely to make a playoff push. If you have him on your roster, you are unlikely to get a first-round player back in a trade and so you simply need to hold and hope he remains healthy.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...