Suns' Devin Booker: Paces team with 27 points

Booker finished with 27 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over Golden State.

Booker bounced back after a poor shooting night Monday, dropping a team-high 27 points. Booker has, for the most part, been a pillar of consistency this season and has been a borderline first-round player in eight-category leagues. As is typically the case with the Booker, there is an element of risk given the fact the Suns are unlikely to make a playoff push. If you have him on your roster, you are unlikely to get a first-round player back in a trade and so you simply need to hold and hope he remains healthy.