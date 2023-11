Booker, who's officially listed as probable due to a calf injury, participated in the Suns' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup versus the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker is on track to suit up for a second straight game after missing the previous five matchups due to a calf injury. On Wednesday, the sharpshooter posted 31 points (12-22 FG), five assists and four rebounds in just 26 minutes during a 133-115 win over the Timberwolves.