Booker ended Monday's 117-111 victory over the Cavaliers with 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes.

Booker showed no signs of lingering ankle troubles in his first game back since March 2. He was cold from beyond the arc but scored effectively overall and facilitated while only committing two turnovers. He, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant combined for 88 points on 52.2 percent shooting, encapsulating the vision of what makes Phoenix a championship contender down the stretch.