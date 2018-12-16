Suns' Devin Booker: Playing, starting Saturday
Booker (hamstring) will play and start Saturday against the Timberwolves, Jon Bloom of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Booker will make his return after a six-game absence. In moving back into the starting five, De'Anthony Melton will probably head to the bench.
