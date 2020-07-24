Booker (hip) notched 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 101-88 win over the Jazz.
Booker is dealing with a hip problem, but that didn't seem to bother him in this scrimmage against the Jazz -- he looked rusty with his shooting but still produced decent numbers considering he only logged 21 minutes. He is expected to be ready when the regular season resumes at the end of this month.
