Suns' Devin Booker: Plays 28 minutes in return

Booker had 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss at Oklahoma City.

Booker was dealing with a forearm injury prior to this game, but he was cleared before tip-off and managed to sniff the 20-point plateau despite not looking at 100 percent. The fact that he played 28 minutes following a three-game absence should bode well for his fantasy upside ahead of Saturday's contest against the Rockets.