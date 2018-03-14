Suns' Devin Booker: Plays 33 minutes in return
Booker had 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
A triceps injury caused Booker to miss the previous game, however, he was able to return Tuesday. He was probable heading into the contest and appeared to be untroubled by the injury. His volume was down slightly but owners have nothing to worry about considering the nature of the scoreline.
