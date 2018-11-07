Suns' Devin Booker: Plays 36 minutes Tuesday

Booker contributed 20 points (6-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 loss to the Nets.

This was not a pretty game for the Suns, losing by 22 points and moving to just 2-and-8 for the season. Booker continues to see big minutes despite the lingering concern over his hamstring. He finished 6-of-21 from the field in this one and has certainly not been lighting it up since making his return to the court. Whether the poor shooting is related to the injury at all remains to be seen but given the fact he played in 36 minutes in a game where playing time could have been slightly reduced, is a good sign moving forward.