Suns' Devin Booker: Plays 36 minutes Tuesday
Booker contributed 20 points (6-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 loss to the Nets.
This was not a pretty game for the Suns, losing by 22 points and moving to just 2-and-8 for the season. Booker continues to see big minutes despite the lingering concern over his hamstring. He finished 6-of-21 from the field in this one and has certainly not been lighting it up since making his return to the court. Whether the poor shooting is related to the injury at all remains to be seen but given the fact he played in 36 minutes in a game where playing time could have been slightly reduced, is a good sign moving forward.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Still dealing with hamstring discomfort•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 25 points in rare victory•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 18 points in return from injury•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Cleared to play vs. Raptors•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Will probably play Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Friday vs. Raptors•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.