Suns' Devin Booker: Plays effectively through injury

Booker managed 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Suns' 132-109 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Booker began the day questionable with a back contusion, yet the fourth-year guard shook off whatever discomfort he may have felt to put together a solid shooting performance. The 22-year-old's scoring total was his lowest of the nine games he's played since returning from a hamstring injury, but he's still racked up at least 20 points in 15 straight games, a streak that began following a four-contest stretch where he failed to hit the mark. Booker will now have a day to rest his ailing back before the Suns kick off 2019 at home against the 76ers on Wednesday night.