Suns' Devin Booker: Plays just 12 minutes Sunday
Booker (back) exited the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets on Sunday after 12 minutes and did not return, finishing with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists.
Booker's early exit snapped his streak of 11 straight games with at least 20 points, which was the second-longest such stretch of his career. The star two-point guard's potential availability for Tuesday's game against the Kings remains up in the air as per coach Igor Kokoskov's comments following the game.
