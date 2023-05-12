Booker ended Thursday's 125-100 loss to Denver in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.

Booker needed to deliver a strong performance if the Suns wanted to have a shot at forcing a decisive Game 7, but instead, the star shooting guard responded with his worst outing of the current playoffs -- he ended the game with more field-goal attempts (13) than points scored (12). Booker ends the playoffs in a disappointing fashion, but he still averaged a robust 33.7 points per game across 11 postseason contests.