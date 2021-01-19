Booker scored 12 points (5-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go with four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 108-104 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Booker, who's shooting 48.6 percent from the field this season, had his worst shooting night of the campaign, recording the lowest number of makes for his career when taking 21 or more shots from the field. The guard closed the game on 1-of-7 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter as the game slipped away from Phoenix. Dating back to last season, Booker has averaged 29.0 in games that follow a scoring performance of 12 or last points.