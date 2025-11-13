Booker closed with 26 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over the Mavericks.

The star guard led all scorers on the night as he topped 20 points for the 10th time in 12 games to begin the season. Booker is thriving as a solo act in Phoenix with Kevin Durant now in Houston and Bradley Beal (hip) a Clipper, averaging what would be a career-high 28.2 points with 7.0 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.1 threes and 0,8 steals a contest.