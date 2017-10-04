Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 19 points in 19 minutes during preseason opener
Booker had 19 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Booker did an excellent job of creating contact and forcing his way to the free-throw line, and he also distributed well. Through two seasons, Booker is averaging 3.0 assists in 31.4 minutes per game, so Tuesday's performance would seem to suggest that we can expect a slight improvement in that department during 2017-18.
