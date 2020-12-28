Booker had 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in Sunday's win against the Kings.

Despite issues with outside shooting and turnovers (four), Booker still recorded his third consecutive 20-point game. He will be relied upon to score more than ever, with Chris Paul distributing the ball for a competitive Suns team. Fantasy managers may have to expect the same if Booker's dipped assist average through three games (3.7) is what's to come at Phoenix.