Booker finished Wednesday's 136-120 win over the Nets with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.

Booker's 17 field-goal attempts led Phoenix, though he finished as the team's third-leading scorer due in part to not making any trips to the free-throw line. Nonetheless, this was another solid all-around effort for the superstar guard, who knocked down four triples and tied for the team lead with eight dimes. Booker also continued his recent unexpected surge as a shot-blocker -- he's notched at least one swat in four straight games and has six total blocks over that span. Prior to the four-game stretch, Booker had totaled six blocks over his previous 29 contests.