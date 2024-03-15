Booker racked up 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 loss to the Celtics.

Booker sat out of the first contest against Boston on March 9 due to a right ankle sprain that forced him to miss four games. He suited up Thursday and played 38 minutes for a second consecutive time as he led the Suns in scoring. Head coach Frank Vogel could opt to limit Booker's minutes in Phoenix's next game, given that the Suns play the Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back.