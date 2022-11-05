Booker ended Friday's 108-106 loss to Portland with 25 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

Booker led the Suns in scoring in the loss, but he struggled to hit shots, going 5-for-14 from inside the arc and 3-for-7 from three-point range. The star guard did make all six of his free-throw attempts, but he also committed five turnovers. Booker was red hot to start the season with a 52.9 percent field-goal rate through six games, but he's slowed down a bit by going 14-for-39 (35.9 percent) from the field over his past two contests.