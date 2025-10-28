Booker poured in 34 points (11-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one block over 44 minutes in Monday's 138-134 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Booker delivered his first double-double of the season in impressive fashion during a thrilling overtime loss that dropped the Suns to 1-3. The star guard has topped 30 points in three of four games and continues to shoulder the scoring load for a Phoenix team lacking secondary firepower, especially with Jalen Green (hamstring) yet to suit up this season. While team success may be tough to come by, Booker's start to the season has been electric and he looks poised for a massive 2025-26 campaign.