Booker (calf) produced 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Though he didn't reach 30 minutes in his return from a five-game absence, Booker's stellar play was a major reason the Suns raced out to a 22-point lead and were able to empty the bench in the blowout win. Booker has been limited to just three appearances this season while first battling a left mid-foot sprain before straining his right calf, but he's been excellent when he's taken the floor. Through his three outings, Booker is averaging 31.3 points, 8.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 triples while shooting 56.5 percent from the field.