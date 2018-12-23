Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 33 points, 14 dimes in loss

Booker tallied 33 points (12-28 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 55 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime loss to the Wizards.

Booker handed out a career high assist total while scoring 30-plus points for the sixth time through 23 appearances. Rookie point guard De'Anthony Melton has been starting alongside Booker lately. However, Melton is mostly a defensive presence who relieves Booker of the more challenging matchup on that end of the floor. Meanwhile, Booker has taken his passing to another level here in 2018-19, and it seems as though the plan is to let him keep operating with the ball in his hands more often than not.