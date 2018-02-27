Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 40-point double-double in Monday's loss

Booker contributed 40 points (14-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 125-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Booker posted his fourth double-double of the season, which is twice as many as he had in his first two years combined. He had never hauled in double-digit boards prior to 2017-18, and Booker has upped his game here in year three, especially in terms of his passing and rebounding. This is also the third time he scored 40-plus points this campaign after doing that only once in his first two seasons (during his 70-point eruption last year versus the Celtics).