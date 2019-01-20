Suns' Devin Booker: Posts another 30-point outing

Booker scored 32 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and registered two rebounds along with 11 assists across 38 minutes Saturday against the Hornets.

Booker pieced together yet another impressive outing, but it wasn't enough to give the Suns a victory. Despite back-to-back stellar scoring outputs, Booker's squad is 0-2 over that brief stretch. He's off to an excellent start to the month of January, averaging 22.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists over six contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories