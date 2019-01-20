Suns' Devin Booker: Posts another 30-point outing
Booker scored 32 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and registered two rebounds along with 11 assists across 38 minutes Saturday against the Hornets.
Booker pieced together yet another impressive outing, but it wasn't enough to give the Suns a victory. Despite back-to-back stellar scoring outputs, Booker's squad is 0-2 over that brief stretch. He's off to an excellent start to the month of January, averaging 22.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists over six contests.
