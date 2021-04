Booker finished Friday's 140-103 victory over Oklahoma City with 32 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and five assists across 30 minutes.

Booker continued his recent scoring surge, registering 30-plus points for the third time in his past four games. He would have likely had more if not for the fact that he played only 30 minutes due to the lopsided score. Booker ranks 12th in the league with 25.6 points per game this season and is shooting a career-best 49.6 percent from the field.