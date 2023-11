Booker ended Wednesday's 123-115 victory over the Warriors with 25 points (5-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Booker has been a consistent scorer in his five appearances since returning from a calf injury, and he stepped up with his assists Wednesday to finish with his third double-double of the season. Over his five outings since his return, he's averaged 26.8 points, 8.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.